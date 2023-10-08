Tennessee Congress members urge President Biden to support Israeli allies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - U.S. Representative Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) has submitted a letter, alongside several other Congress members, to President Joe Biden, urging him to help and support Israel.

On Saturday, Hamas launched an unprecedented incursion against Israel out of Gaza. In response, the Israeli government formally declared war, giving the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas for the surprise attack.

Now, Rep. Burchett has penned a letter pleading for the Biden administration to send aid to the country at war and provide support to the United States’ Israeli allies.

“The United States of America does not abandon its friends,” the letter reads. “We urge this administration to support Israel however possible, including by providing any and all weapons and munitions necessary.”

The letter was also signed by Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Rep. John Rose (R-Cookeville), Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Columbia), Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-South Pittsburg), Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Ooltewah), and Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Kingsport).

On Sunday, the Pentagon ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel, according to two U.S. officials.

