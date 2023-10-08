Teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Murfreesboro Pike

The car burst into flames, according to police, and the victim died at the scene.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Oct. 8, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Murfreesboro Pike Sunday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the teenager was speeding in the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike when he lost control of the car and swerved across several lanes of traffic. Witnesses told police they saw the vehicle go off the road and hit a utility pole.

The car burst into flames, according to police, and the teen died at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

