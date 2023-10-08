Surprise attack causes confusion in Israel

Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct....
Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)(Hatem Moussa | AP)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Confusion set in early Saturday morning as a surprise barrage of rockets struck Israel.

WVLT News’ Alan Williams, who is in Israel on a mission trip, was having his early morning coffee when he said he heard explosions nearby.

“This morning I was having coffee and I heard a loud explosion but it kind of sounded like a construction site to me,” Williams explained. “But then a server came up to me and told me that I needed to get in a safe place.”

Williams also reported that a rocket had struck about two miles from where he was having coffee. “When we got here at the gates of Jerusalem, at the gates of the inner city, so to speak, the old city, we looked up and there was a rocket trail and Israelis were trying to blow it out of the sky.”

Previous Coverage: Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation

The attack comes on a Jewish holiday known as Simchat Torah, which is normally a day of celebration when Jewish people complete the annual cycle of reading the Torah scroll.

Now, Israel is at war with Hamas as air strikes and militants flood into the area attacking both civilians and soldiers. Israeli media said according to rescue service officials, at least 250 people were killed and 1,500 were wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in decades.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog was trained to detect explosives by the TSA
Kentucky teacher wounded by TSA-trained dog at Nashville Airport while walking by
Williamson County Schools ranks top 5 in the state, according to Niche
Middle Tennessee school district ranked among top 5 in state, report says
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Authorities find 12 missing kids during ‘Operation Music City Missing’
More than $50K in Gucci merch damaged, thieves steal thousands more from Green Hills Mall
More than $50K in Gucci merch damaged, thieves steal thousands more from Green Hills Mall
Apartment complex where the two kids were left unattended
Young children left alone for hours, two charged

Latest News

Ward 12 City Councilman Matthew Handy
Hopkinsville councilman arrested for alleged DUI after single-car wreck
Green Hills mall thieves hit Nordstrom
West End Park where a teen was fatally shot in Cookeville
Police investigate fatal shooting of teen at Cookeville park
Israeli ambulance service says 100 dead in Hamas' surprise attack in southern Israel
Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville to hold rally after attack on Israel