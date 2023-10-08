Police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash

MNPD said the driver was possibly in a newer model dark-colored Ford Bronco.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened Saturday at 10:30 p.m. on Central Pike near Old Hickory Boulevard, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said a 59-year-old pedestrian was standing in the turn lane when he was hit by a vehicle traveling west. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is urged to contact hit-and-run investigators at 615-862-7738 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

