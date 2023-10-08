Interstate ramp closed after crash debris clogs lanes

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A ramp on Interstate 65 South is closed after a crash and an overturned tractor-trailer caused debris to clog the roadway.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the I-65 South ramp to I-40 East at exit 84 was affected by the crash. TDOT said the overturned trailer’s contents spilled over the overpass and onto the interstate below. Bales of foam rubber covered both lanes entirely.

Crews are actively working to clear debris. TDOT did not give an estimated time of reopening.

