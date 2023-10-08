Hopkinsville councilman arrested for alleged DUI after single-car wreck

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - A Hopkinsville city councilman was arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence after a single-car wreck, according to Hopkinsville city officials.

Ward 12 City Councilman Matthew Handy got into a wreck early Saturday morning while returning home from Clarksville, according to a media release.

Hardy was alone and was not hurt. According to city officials, no one else was involved in the crash.

The city is investigating the crash and will work under the consultation of the city attorney to determine the next steps, according to city officials.

“We hold our public officials to a high standard of conduct, and this incident is deeply concerning,” said Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight. “The safety and well-being of our residents is paramount, and such behavior will not be tolerated. Simultaneously, though, we want to make sure that Councilman Hardy receives the help and treatment that he needs and will be assisting to ensure he does.”

