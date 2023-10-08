Flapjack Bear passes away at Appalachian Bear Rescue

Flapjack Bear had a severe case of pneumonia in both lungs.
Flapjack Bear
Flapjack Bear(Appalachian Bear Rescue)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a difficult week, Flapjack Bear has passed away, according to Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR).

According to the rescue, on Tuesday curators noticed that Flapjack Bear was having difficulty breathing. On Friday, with the help of the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine (UTCVM), doctors took X-rays, blood, scat and urine samples, and collected fluid from his lungs and tissue from his throat. X-rays showed Flapjack Bear had severe pneumonia in both lungs.

Doctors administered antibiotics and sedated the bear in an effort to help it recover. Flapjack Bear eventually stopped breathing and could not be resuscitated, according to the rescue.

Doctors said that the pneumonia is contagious and the other cubs in the habitat could have the same problem as Flapjack Bear. ABR said they are monitoring the situation very closely.

ABR said they do not know what caused Flapjack Bear to get sick so quickly. The rescue has captured the other five cubs that shared the enclosure with Flapjack Bear and have transported them to UTCVM for examinations and treatment.

ABR said that after examinations and treatment, doctors determined that there is a bacterial infection going on, but they are unsure what bacteria it is yet.

All bear cubs have been separated and are under observation. ABR said it has never encountered anything like this in its 27 years of existence.

For more on Appalachian Bear Rescue, click here.

