First Alert Forecast: Warming back up this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another nice fall day to close out the weekend before a warm-up is on the way.

A very cold start this morning with temperatures starting off in the 30s and 40s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the eastern counties of Middle Tennessee until 8:00 A.M. By the afternoon, we’ll be back in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.

The warm-up begins early this week as temperatures warm to the 70s Monday and Tuesday. Lows will be a tad bit warmer, too, in the low 50s.

By the middle of the week, we’re back in the 80s! Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures warm back to the 80s by the middle of the week. (none)

Late Thursday into Friday, rain showers return to the MidState. This will be ahead of another cold front. At the moment, nothing looks severe, but we could hear a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures Friday will be in the upper 70s, but by Saturday, we’re back in the 60s with lots of sunshine.

