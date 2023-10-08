First Alert Forecast: Warmer again this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Warmer temperatures can be expected into the next work week before our next cold front arrives

Highs will be in the low to middle 70s on Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, there’s a small chance of a shower in the morning for Eastern parts of the Mid State. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies. Lows will generally be in the 40s and 50s.

A warm from lifts through on Wednesday bringing 80s back to the forecast that last through Thursday. A mix of sun and clouds are expected on both days.

Showers are possible as early as Thursday night as a cold front nears. The better chance for rain comes on Friday late in the day. Temperatures will fall back into the 70s on Friday as a result of clouds and rain.

NEXT WEEKEND

A lingering shower is possible very early on Saturday, otherwise, partly cloudy skies are on tap for the afternoon. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will only be in the 60s with breezy conditions.

