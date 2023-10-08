Community joins forces in fight against breast cancer at ‘More Than Pink’ walk

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - People from all across the mid-state came out to Franklin to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation held its “More Than Pink” walk to raise money.

Hundreds of people, including several breast cancer survivors and their families, walked on Saturday morning.

“We have so many survivors out here today in society,” said participant Clinton Douglas. “We have a lot of people that don’t get to have this opportunity to be here. I’m just grateful and blessed to be here in support of my sister and my aunt for this awareness.”

