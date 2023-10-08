Community joins forces in fight against breast cancer at ‘More Than Pink’ walk

Hundreds of people including several breast cancer survivors and their families walked on Saturday morning.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - People from all across the mid-state came out to Franklin to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation held its “More Than Pink” walk to raise money.

Hundreds of people, including several breast cancer survivors and their families, walked on Saturday morning.

“We have so many survivors out here today in society,” said participant Clinton Douglas. “We have a lot of people that don’t get to have this opportunity to be here. I’m just grateful and blessed to be here in support of my sister and my aunt for this awareness.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Authorities find 12 missing kids during ‘Operation Music City Missing’
Former WVLT anchor Alan Williams in Israel during attack
Tennesseans in Israel during deadly attack

Latest News

The crash shut down southbound lanes of Ft. Campbell Boulevard.
Pedestrian hit by car, flown to hospital
Clarksville Police Car
1 flown to Nashville after pedestrian crash near Sonic in Clarksville
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
4 arrested for selling, buying balloons filled with laughing gas in downtown Nashville
'More thank pink' walk for breast cancer
'More thank pink' walk for breast cancer