4 arrested for selling, buying balloons filled with laughing gas in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people were arrested for their involvement in selling and buying balloons filled with nitrous oxide to allegedly get high in downtown Nashville, according to arrest reports.

On Friday evening, around 11:30, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were investigating near Rep. John Lewis Way, Demonbreun Street and 5th Avenue after they were alerted by citizens that people were selling balloons filled with nitrous oxide.

Officers found Rhonda Cain and Raasheem Queen near 501 Demonbreun St. filling up balloons from a canister labeled “nitrous oxide,” according to the report.

Both Cain and Queen were selling the balloons to other people in exchange for money, according to the report.

Police arrested Cain and tried arresting Queen, but as they were handcuffing Queen, he ran away. He was eventually caught and arrested, according to the report.

Along with Cain and Queen, police came across Marqueal Clingner at Rep. John Lewis Way and Broadway walking around with a handful of several inflated balloons, according to the report. Police said Clingner was handing balloons to another person as officers approached him. According to the affidavit, Clingner then released the untied balloons.

Clingner later admitted to police the balloons were filled with nitrous oxide and that he was planning on ingesting them, according to the report.

Officers also found the person who bought from Clingner. Police said the buyer, Mervin Brown, told them he believed the balloons were filled with nitrous oxide and that he was planning to use them to get high.

Police recovered two canisters labeled “nitrous oxide,” a large amount of unfilled balloons and $520 in cash.

Brown, Clingner, Queen and Cain were all taken into custody.

Brown was charged with toxic vapors. Clingner, Queen and Cain were charged with toxic vapors, inhaling fumes, sale or delivery of toxic vapors, and drug paraphernalia.

