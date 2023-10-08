3 dead in single-vehicle crash on I-24 West

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Interstate 24, according to police.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the crash was reported just before 3 a.m. on I-24 West. One vehicle was involved, and one man and two women died.

Police said the vehicle involved left the roadway and hit a tree in the grass median area at the Hickory Hollow Parkway exit. The car burst into flames and the three occupants died at the scene, according to police.

The westbound exit ramp closed as a result of the crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay map.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

