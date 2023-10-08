3 dead in single-vehicle crash on I-24 West

The cause of the crash has not been released.
Police said the crash happened on Interstate 24 in Nashville.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Interstate 24, according to police.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the crash was reported just before 3 a.m. on I-24 West. One vehicle was involved, and one man and two women died.

Police said the vehicle involved left the roadway and hit a tree in the grass median area at the Hickory Hollow Parkway exit. The car burst into flames and the three occupants died at the scene, according to police.

The westbound exit ramp closed as a result of the crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay map.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Authorities find 12 missing kids during ‘Operation Music City Missing’
Former WVLT anchor Alan Williams in Israel during attack
Tennesseans in Israel during deadly attack

Latest News

TDOT did not give an estimated time for reopening.
I-65 ramp closed after crash
Police said the crash happened on Interstate 24 in Nashville.
3 people die in crash on Sunday
Debris on roadway after crash causes ramp closure
Interstate ramp closed after crash debris clogs lanes
The crash shut down southbound lanes of Ft. Campbell Boulevard.
Pedestrian hit by car, flown to hospital