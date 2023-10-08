1 flown to Nashville after pedestrian crash near Sonic in Clarksville

The crash shut down southbound lanes of Ft. Campbell Boulevard.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was flown to a Nashville hospital after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near 1970 Ft. Campbell Blvd. in front of Sonic, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police shut down the southbound lanes of Ft. Campbell Boulevard. Drivers were urged to find a different route until the roadway reopened around midnight.

Police said the condition of the pedestrian is not known. Officials said fatal crash investigators will be investigating the crash.

Anyone with information or video footage of the crash is asked to contact Clarksville officials at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5227.

