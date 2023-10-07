Thieves steal dozens of purses from Nordstrom at Green Hills mall

Police believe the suspects in Thursday’s theft may be connected to several other thefts.
Surveillance cameras at the mall were able to capture clear images of several of the suspects last month.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police believe the same people who stole from Louis Vuitton inside The Mall at Green Hills may have also struck another store.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said several people entered the Nordstrom store Thursday night and went to the purse section. Police said they stole more than two dozen purses before leaving.

Security guards attempted to stop them, but the suspects sprayed them with bear spray to distract them, according to police.

Police said five people entered Louis Vuitton on Sept. 14 and stole thousands of dollars of merchandise. Police released surveillance images of the suspects this week. One of the suspects, Michael Parrish, 43, was arrested. He was released on $25,000 bond.

Police said the suspects who entered Nordstrom on Thursday were masked. So far, there are no clear surveillance images of the suspects.

Police believe the suspects in the Louis Vuitton thefts last month are involved in other retail thefts, including a possible connection to the Nordstrom incident on Thursday.

