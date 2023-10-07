‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday. (Source: WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee mother says her daughter died days after celebrating her seventh birthday.

Alexandra Hope Kelly died last Sunday, according to her mother Channa Kelly. She had just turned 7 years old on Sept. 22.

“She was wonderful, so vivacious and independent,” Channa Kelly said. “She loved swimming. She was absolutely amazing, just the sweetest little girl with a big heart.”

Channa Kelly said Alexandra was popping her birthday balloons with scissors when she left the room to lie down. But when she returned to the living room, she found Alexandra face down with a balloon over her head.

“I want people to know so they can be aware,” Channa Kelly said. “That’s what took my baby, it was her birthday balloon. It’s hard to comprehend.”

Clinton authorities reported a child’s death last weekend but have not yet determined the 7-year-old’s cause of death.

Police said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

