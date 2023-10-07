Tennessee community turns out for funeral procession honoring fallen deputy

One woman helped raise more than $1,500 for the Honor Guard.
Deputy Tucker Blakely was killed in the line of duty after being shot in West Knoxville on...
Deputy Tucker Blakely was killed in the line of duty after being shot in West Knoxville on Sunday night.(WVLT)
By John Pirsos
Oct. 6, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The tributes to Deputy Tucker Blakely were on full display Friday, and not just from law enforcement, but East Tennesseans too.

People lined the streets of the procession route to pay their respects to the fallen deputy. Some people went above and beyond this week to honor him.

“We wouldn’t be anywhere else right now,” Becky said, one of the bystanders of the procession.

Friday was a somber day in East Tennessee, as the community mourned the loss of Deputy Blakely. The 29-year-old was killed on the job this week after being shot responding to a domestic call.

His funeral procession stretched as far as the eye could see on Emory Road in Corryton. Friends and family, and countless police cruisers followed the hearst underneath the big American flag en route to Clear Springs Baptist Church.

“Heartache,” Becky said. “We’ve got a lot of friends with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.”

Becky was one person showing her support at the procession. She waived a thin blue line American flag as the vehicles passed by.

“They need our support now more than ever,” she said.

Becky said she’s an organizer for the Back the Blue Events Community Facebook page. She said the group raised more than $1,500 in less than 24 hours, money that was put to use.

“This entire week, we’ve been able to feed the Honor Guard, take care of them. We worked with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and getting food delivered. We were able to go out to Clear Springs this morning and deliver breakfast, and kind of help with that,” she said.

Other bystanders didn’t do anything extravagant. They told WVLT they simply felt the need to be there to show support for the deputy who gave everything for his community.

“This is the least we can do right now, is to show up and support them,” Becky said.

