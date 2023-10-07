Student leaders discuss $2.1B the state owes TSU with Governor’s staffer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University student leaders were at the State Capitol Friday asking questions about the $2.1 billion dollars the state owes the Historically Black College & University. It’s the first time leaders representing both sides of the issue met to discuss how to make sure the money is restored.

“We want our quality of campus experience to just be the best possible and I think we’re on the steps of achieving that,” said Derrell Taylor, TSU Student Government Association President.

He’s among the three TSU students leading the charge to get the $2.1 billion the state owes the university.

“Our goal right now is to inform and spread awareness. So, with whatever details or information we’re given we want to inform the student body so they’re very aware of what’s going on and they’re not left out of the loop or with no clarity,” said SGA Executive Vice President Chrishonda O’Quinn.

The students talked with members of Governor Bill Lee’s cabinet to discuss ways they can move forward to put a plan in place. Taylor said the student body is rooted in perseverance.

“This is not an issue that we’re going to forget about. This is not an issue that we’re going to push to the side. This is something that the students are passionate about,” said Taylor.

In September, two federal agencies sent a letter to Governor Lee showcasing the $2 billion financial gap in the last 30 years.

“This issue, like many other issues that he has tackled during his administration, basically says that the State of Tennessee has to give this immediate attention,” said John J. DeBerry Jr., Senior Advisor to Governor Lee.

DeBerry said Lee is focused on getting the ball rolling and working with lawmakers to right this wrong.

“We know that dealing with the legislature, there are 99 members of the house, and 33 in the senate and they’ve got the bill of consensus and I think the Governor is committed to doing that,” said DeBerry.

O’Quinn is confident that the group can work with state leaders to lay down strategic plans ahead of the legislative session in January.

“It won’t be easy of course because there are a lot of entities that we have to deal with but I’m very confident with the Governor’s cabinet and with the organizations, the student body, that we will get it done,” O’Quinn said.

For Shaun Wimberly, a TSU student trustee, it was important to have this conversation as the university prepares to celebrate homecoming. This year’s theme: “We are one.”

“There’s no better time for us all to be united on one accord,” Wimberly said.

