Police investigate shooting at Cookeville park

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a shooting at a Cookeville park sent one person to the hospital.

The Cookeville Police Department said the shooting happened Friday at West End Park. One person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Police said two suspects in dark or black clothing ran away from the scene. No other description was shared.

CPD said to avoid the area as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 931-526-2125.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.