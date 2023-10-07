Police investigate fatal shooting of teen at Cookeville park

The Cookeville Police Department said an 18-year-old died, and a juvenile was injured.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a shooting at a Cookeville park left one teenager dead.

The Cookeville Police Department said the shooting happened Friday at West End Park. Demarcus Hughes, 18, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Another juvenile victim was injured in the shooting, according to police.

Police said two suspects in dark or black clothing ran away from the scene. One juvenile suspect is in custody.

CPD said to avoid the area as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 931-526-2125.

