Middle Tennessee woman wins new roof for home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman has a new roof over her home after winning a national contest.

Aspen Contracting from Missouri has an annual “Cover 4 Others” program that installs free roofs for families across the country.

Marybeth Briney of Old Hickory was one of this year’s winners, among seven others. She was nominated by an Aspen Contracting worker and chosen by voters. She teaches Pre-K and volunteers in the community.

“Her roof is about 90 years old in particular, and she couldn’t afford to get the repairs done to it,” Aspen Contracting general manager John Johnson said. “When we took the roof off this morning, we found a lot deeper problems.”

Aspen Contracting said they have replaced roofs for more than 70 families in the last eight years.

“I’m just so grateful that they have this program,” Briney said. “I had the opportunity, and it’s actually here.”

