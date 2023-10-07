Kentucky law enforcement searching for man who shot at deputies, led car chase

There is a large law enforcement presence near New Buck Creek Road.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADOLPHUS, KY Tenn. (WSMV) - Law enforcement in Allen County, Kentucky is searching for a man who allegedly shot deputies on a chase in Simpson County.

Early Saturday morning, Allen County deputies helped Simpson County deputies in the chase. During it, 37-year-old Jeremy Rollenhagen allegedly shot at a Simpson County deputy. The deputy was not injured, according to officials.

The chase continued into Allen County. Deputies found Rollenhagen’s vehicle near New Buck Creek Road and Joe Shelton Road.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office said there is a large law enforcement presence near New Buck Creek Road while they look for Rollenhagen.

