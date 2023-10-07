Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville to hold rally after attack on Israel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville will hold a community-wide rally after the attack by Hamas and the invasion of Israel early Saturday morning.

The rally will be on Monday, Oct. 9 at the Gordon Jewish Community Center at 7 p.m.

The event will be open to the public and will include an update on the unfolding events in Israel.

The organization also released the following statement:

“The Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville condemns the horrendous attacks conducted by Hamas and the terrorist organization’s invasion of Israel early this morning. We mourn the terrible and mounting loss of lives. The scenes of the indiscriminate attacks are both heartbreaking and reprehensible.

Over the last year, Israel has seen government action met with unprecedented protests to ensure that Israel’s democratic foundations remain strong. The Hamas rockets and attackers make no distinction between Jew and non-Jew, protester or government supporter. Nor should we. At this moment of unabashed assault on innocent life, we stand as one with a unified Israel.

As the Jewish community concludes our annual fall holidays, we are reminded of our fragility, a message tragically reinforced by the appalling events unfolding in Israel. We are grateful to the brave Israeli soldiers and the dedicated first responders who are steadfast in their work. We pray for a swift resolution to this conflict, the speedy return of the hostages, and full recovery for the wounded.”

