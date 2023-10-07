First Alert Forecast: Frost for Some Tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Frost will form for many areas tonight with temperatures on Sunday staying below average

Frost Advisories are in effect for areas East of I-65 tonight. (WSMV)

Frost Advisories are in effect for areas East of I-65 tonight. Temperatures in many of those eastern communities will fall into the 30s tonight with spots farther west falling into the lower 30s. Cover plants or bring them inside to avoid damage from the cold.

Tomorrow afternoon will be beautiful for outdoor plans! Sunshine is expected along with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Temperatures warm up again next week. Highs will be back in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky.

A warm front moves through by midweek warming us up even more. Wednesday and Thursday will feature highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A few showers are possible on Thursday night.

Another cold front sweeps through on Friday. Scattered showers can be expected at times throughout the day. Fall-like temperatures return for next weekend as a result.

