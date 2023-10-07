First Alert Forecast: Beautiful fall weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A blast of autumn air has settled in across the MidState bringing cold mornings and crisp afternoons.

It will truly feel like fall today with high temperatures only climbing to the low 60s this afternoon. Expect plenty of bright sunshine but it will be breezy at times with a north wind around 10-15 MPH.

It will get cold overnight as temperatures fall to the 30s and 40s across the region. Some patchy frost is possible in a few areas, like the Cumberland Plateau, by sunrise. Sunday afternoon with bright and beautiful with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures begin to warm up as we head into next week. We’re back in the 70s Monday and Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky. Lows will still be cool in the 40s and 50s.

We’ll get back into the 80s for the middle of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer and still sunny.

Rain moves back in Thursday night and into the day on Friday. Expect widespread rain on Friday with a few thunderstorms possible ahead of another cold front. That front will drop our temperatures to feel more fall-like again just in time for next weekend.

