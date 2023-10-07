First Alert Forecast: Beautiful fall weekend

Temperatures will be much cooler across the MidState.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A blast of autumn air has settled in across the MidState bringing cold mornings and crisp afternoons.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

It will truly feel like fall today with high temperatures only climbing to the low 60s this afternoon. Expect plenty of bright sunshine but it will be breezy at times with a north wind around 10-15 MPH.

Fall-like weather is finally here
Fall-like weather is finally here(none)

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

It will get cold overnight as temperatures fall to the 30s and 40s across the region. Some patchy frost is possible in a few areas, like the Cumberland Plateau, by sunrise. Sunday afternoon with bright and beautiful with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures begin to warm up as we head into next week. We’re back in the 70s Monday and Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky. Lows will still be cool in the 40s and 50s.

We’ll get back into the 80s for the middle of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer and still sunny.

Rain moves back in Thursday night and into the day on Friday. Expect widespread rain on Friday with a few thunderstorms possible ahead of another cold front. That front will drop our temperatures to feel more fall-like again just in time for next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog was trained to detect explosives by the TSA
Kentucky teacher wounded by TSA-trained dog at Nashville Airport while walking by
Williamson County Schools ranks top 5 in the state, according to Niche
Middle Tennessee school district ranked among top 5 in state, report says
More than $50K in Gucci merch damaged, thieves steal thousands more from Green Hills Mall
More than $50K in Gucci merch damaged, thieves steal thousands more from Green Hills Mall
Apartment complex where the two kids were left unattended
Young children left alone for hours, two charged
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Authorities find 12 missing kids during ‘Operation Music City Missing’

Latest News

Frost will form over much of eastern Middle Tennessee especially on Sunday morning.
First Alert Forecast: Blast of autumn air this weekend
A blast of autumn arrives this weekend. Dan Thomas has the details in the First Alert forecast.
Friday evening First Alert forecast
Friday morning weather update
First Alert Forecast: Much cooler air settles in this weekend
Friday morning weather update
Friday morning weather update