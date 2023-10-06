Too good to be true: Free cruise offer warning for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A free week-long cruise to your choice of Alaska or the Caribbean is an offer that was too good to be true for many people across Middle Tennessee who got flyers in the mail and said they were tricked.

Marian Brown’s walls are covered by photos of travels with her late husband, Phillip. The frames show memories to last a lifetime, including cruises they took with family.

When she opened her mailbox and found a flyer offering a free cruise just for attending an information session, she jumped at the opportunity. Brown said something didn’t seem right when she called the travel company, and they knew nothing about the offer.

“We have worked really, really hard to earn this type of vacation,” Brown said. “You don’t deserve to be scammed out of your own mailbox, on your own property, in your own home. Anyone who would do that type of thing needs to be stopped if at all possible.”

Brown ended up not going to the presentation at a Franklin hotel this week, but Bill Munson and his wife went after being mailed this similar invitation. Munson was hoping to take his family on what he describes as a bucket list experience.

“It looked reasonably legitimate, and the promises were made in writing,” Munson said. “I believe that if something is made in writing that you can hold that accountable.”

After the 90-minute session, Munson went to redeem his free cruise along with friends who also went to the meeting. However, he was not able to see the options without paying a fee and entering his bank account information on the website.

The Better Business Bureau said there might be fees associated with a trip that’s advertised as free, so you should always look at the entire offer. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

“The first thing we always suggest anyone should do if they receive a flyer in the mail is to see who actually sent it,” BBB spokesperson Lorneth Peters said. “There should be a website. Sometimes there is a QR code. Visit that website and see exactly what they are talking about before you pursue it any further.”

Peters said the BBB takes complaints about these types of offers very seriously. People should read all the fine print and not feel pressured into signing any documents. It is also important to make sure you can back out of any contracts you might sign.

“If it is free, how do they define free,” Peters said. “Is it that most of the trip is free and then you have to pay for your airplane ticket or some part of the hotel? Just find out exactly what free is according to that organization.”

WSMV4 reached out to the company that sent the flyers but did not receive a response.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.