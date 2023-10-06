Search for missing Nashville woman continues 7 years after disappearance

Police believe foul play was involved in the woman’s disappearance.
Wanda Faye Walker has been missing for 7 years.
Wanda Faye Walker has been missing for 7 years.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is still looking for a woman who has been missing for seven years.

Wanda Faye Walker was reported missing in 2016 on Oct. 6. More than a week later, her car was found abandoned in an alley off of Wade Avenue, police said.

Police found blood in the backseat of the car which was later determined to be Walker’s. Police said foul play was involved in Walker’s disappearance.

Anyone with information can call the cold case unit at 615-862-7329, Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Information that leads to an arrest and conviction can get a reward of up to $15,000.

