Residents upset about ongoing crime issues

Metro Nashville Police crime map shows 53 violent crimes in the last month in the neighborhood.
A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Lafayette Street.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in one neighborhood said violence is becoming all too common in their area after a woman was shot early Thursday morning, the second shooting in as many weeks.

Metro Nashville Police said a woman was shot in front of Marley’s Market, and just 100 feet way on Sept. 26 a pregnant woman was shot across the street.

Neighbors said they’re not surprised.

“It’s sad, it’s very sad,” Lawrence Clack said. “A couple of females have gotten shot.”

A pregnant woman was shot last week, killing her unborn baby, and another woman was shot in the arm on Thursday morning.

“To be perfectly honest with you, absolutely nothing surprises me,” Clack said. “I’ve been here eight years. Nothing surprises me that goes on.”

Related coverage
Woman hospitalized after shooting in Chestnut Hill

Police said two men were shooting at each other in from of the market on Lafayette Street at about 4 a.m. Thursday. Witnesses said a woman was caught in the crossfire, getting shot in the arm.

“It’s very seldom that a day goes by where we don’t hear about a crime that’s violent,” Clack said.

Metro Nashville Police’s crime map shows 53 violent incidents in the area in the past month.

“It’s been going on for quite some time now, and I have a 17-year-old daughter who is about to graduate and is ready to leave here because she doesn’t like the environment,” Clack said.

Police said it’s using community coordinators to try to help reduce the crime in this area of Nashville.

“It shouldn’t be happening around here, or anywhere actually, but it seems like there’s nothing we can do about it but pray and hope that our situation gets better,” Clack said.

The woman shot is recovering, according to police, and is working with officers to identify the shooters.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Why is the Harpeth River red?
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Baby death investigation underway in Westmoreland
2 killed in Pulaski crash after 20-year-old runs red light, THP says
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Authorities find 12 missing kids during ‘Operation Music City Missing’
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man drinks 4 Four Lokos, destroys gate, forces airfield shutdown at BNA, police say

Latest News

A baby was found dead at a Westmoreland home, a 12-year-old was hurt after shots were fired...
Thursday evening news update
A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Lafayette Street.
Woman shot in south Nashville neighborhood
The computers were used to teach children and community members valuable skills.
Computers, tools stolen from Nashville nonprofit
Volunteer State Community College is offering an EMT class to students at Gallatin High School.
High school students now being recruited as EMTs