Residents upset about ongoing crime issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in one neighborhood said violence is becoming all too common in their area after a woman was shot early Thursday morning, the second shooting in as many weeks.

Metro Nashville Police said a woman was shot in front of Marley’s Market, and just 100 feet way on Sept. 26 a pregnant woman was shot across the street.

Neighbors said they’re not surprised.

“It’s sad, it’s very sad,” Lawrence Clack said. “A couple of females have gotten shot.”

A pregnant woman was shot last week, killing her unborn baby, and another woman was shot in the arm on Thursday morning.

“To be perfectly honest with you, absolutely nothing surprises me,” Clack said. “I’ve been here eight years. Nothing surprises me that goes on.”

Police said two men were shooting at each other in from of the market on Lafayette Street at about 4 a.m. Thursday. Witnesses said a woman was caught in the crossfire, getting shot in the arm.

“It’s very seldom that a day goes by where we don’t hear about a crime that’s violent,” Clack said.

Metro Nashville Police’s crime map shows 53 violent incidents in the area in the past month.

“It’s been going on for quite some time now, and I have a 17-year-old daughter who is about to graduate and is ready to leave here because she doesn’t like the environment,” Clack said.

Police said it’s using community coordinators to try to help reduce the crime in this area of Nashville.

“It shouldn’t be happening around here, or anywhere actually, but it seems like there’s nothing we can do about it but pray and hope that our situation gets better,” Clack said.

The woman shot is recovering, according to police, and is working with officers to identify the shooters.

