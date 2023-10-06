Police seek to identify man connected with shooting outside Clarksville bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville police are seeking to identify a man who may be connected with a shooting outside a bar on Sept. 30.

Police said they are seeking to identify the man in connection to the shooting outside N’Quire Bar and Lounge at 700 N. Riverside Drive. The vehicle the man was in is believed to be a dark gray Chrysler 300 with a sunroof.

At the time of the shooting, police said they believed the shooting was not a random act and that the people involved in the shooting knew each other.

If you know the person in the surveillance photo, contact Clarksville Police Detective Heath at 931-648-0656, ext. 5223. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online.

