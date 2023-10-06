Police seek to identify man connected with shooting outside Clarksville bar

Police believe the man may be in a dark gray Chrysler 300 with a sunroof.
The Clarksville Police Department needs help identifying the person in the picture in...
The Clarksville Police Department needs help identifying the person in the picture in connection with a shooting at N'Quire Bar and Lounge on Sept. 30.(Clarksville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville police are seeking to identify a man who may be connected with a shooting outside a bar on Sept. 30.

Police said they are seeking to identify the man in connection to the shooting outside N’Quire Bar and Lounge at 700 N. Riverside Drive. The vehicle the man was in is believed to be a dark gray Chrysler 300 with a sunroof.

At the time of the shooting, police said they believed the shooting was not a random act and that the people involved in the shooting knew each other.

Previous coverage
One person in critical condition after shooting outside Clarksville bar, police say

If you know the person in the surveillance photo, contact Clarksville Police Detective Heath at 931-648-0656, ext. 5223. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Authorities find 12 missing kids during ‘Operation Music City Missing’
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man drinks 4 Four Lokos, destroys gate, forces airfield shutdown at BNA, police say
More than $50K in Gucci merch damaged, thieves steal thousands more from Green Hills Mall
More than $50K in Gucci merch damaged, thieves steal thousands more from Green Hills Mall
Dog was trained to detect explosives by the TSA
Kentucky teacher wounded by TSA-trained dog at Nashville Airport while walking by
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Baby death investigation underway in Westmoreland

Latest News

The Clarksville Police Department needs help identifying the person in the picture in...
Clarksville PD seek help identifying suspect
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
14-year-old arrested for allegedly bringing stolen gun to Nashville high school football game
Gay Pride Flag basic
ACLU sues city of Murfreesboro over anti-LGBTQ ordinance preventing BoroPride
Grand Ole Opry celebrating 98 years with star-studded concert weekend
Grand Ole Opry celebrates 98 years with star-studded concert weekend