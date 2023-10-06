Police release photos of thieves who stole $40K worth of Louis Vuitton merch at Green Hills Mall

Metro Nashville Police said the suspects are believed to have committed other Nashville area retail thefts, possibly including one Thursday night at Nordstrom in Green Hills.
Police release photos of thieves who stole $40K worth of Louis Vuitton merch at Green Hills Mall(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are continuing to search for four people who are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Green Hills Mall’s Louis Vuitton store on Sept. 14.

Metro Nashville Police said the suspects are believed to have committed other Nashville area retail thefts, possibly including one Thursday night at Nordstrom in Green Hills.

“A fifth suspect in the September 14th case, Michael Parrish, 43, was arrested after being tackled by a security guard. He is charged with felony theft and two counts of assault. He was released from jail on a $25,000 bond,” MNPD said.

Police have released more pictures of the thieves from the robbery.

“A review of mall complex surveillance cameras has provided clear images of two of the thieves. Anyone recognizing them or the two women involved is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. A cash reward is offered,” MNPD said.

