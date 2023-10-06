More than a thousand migratory birds found dead in Chicago

Scores of birds are seen after staff from the Field Museum collected them on Thursday.
Scores of birds are seen after staff from the Field Museum collected them on Thursday.(Source: Courtesy of Daryl Coldren, Field Museum)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Birders in Chicago are dealing with a tragedy.

A massive migration through the city has turned to disaster as birds collided into glass-sided buildings and windows, perishing.

Field Museum staff told PBS station WTTW on Thursday they collected more than a thousand birds just from McCormick Place, Chicago’s large convention center near the shores of Lake Michigan.

The museum’s staff regularly gather dead birds from the grounds. PhD candidate Taylor Hains with the museum told WTTW birds were hitting the glass as staff were collecting the bodies.

Chicago Bird Collision Monitors reported on social media that their volunteers collected 300 dead birds on Thursday. The group’s volunteers work to protect and recover migratory birds killed and injured in the downtown Chicago area each spring and fall migration.

BirdCast, which provides real-time predictions of bird migrations, blamed the mass deaths on a combination of migration, adverse weather conditions related to a frontal boundary, and light and glass.

The people behind BirdCast urged “all businesses, building owners and private residences, as well as operators of any illuminated structures, to heed lights-out warnings for non-essential lights to be turned off during the migration season.”

The American Bird Conservancy estimates 1 billion birds a year die from colliding with glass. It recommends more bird-friendly designs for buildings. Homeowners can also do their part by adding bird-friendly products to the inside of their windows, such as tape.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Authorities find 12 missing kids during ‘Operation Music City Missing’
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man drinks 4 Four Lokos, destroys gate, forces airfield shutdown at BNA, police say
More than $50K in Gucci merch damaged, thieves steal thousands more from Green Hills Mall
More than $50K in Gucci merch damaged, thieves steal thousands more from Green Hills Mall
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Baby death investigation underway in Westmoreland
Dog was trained to detect explosives by the TSA
Kentucky teacher wounded by TSA-trained dog at Nashville Airport while walking by

Latest News

An Atlas 5 rocket with Amazon's Project Kuiper Protoflight spacecraft lifts off from Space...
Amazon launches test satellites for its planned internet service to compete with SpaceX
Amazon launches its first internet satellites in bid to compete with SpaceX. (Source: ULA VIA...
Amazon launches first internet satellite
Khloe Long
Softball player back in the game after recovering from septic shock
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September
The U.S. labor market surged past economists’ expectations in September. (CNN, POOL)
Hiring soars beyond expectations in latest job report