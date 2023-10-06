Middle Tennessee school district ranked among top 5 in state, report says

Six Middle Tennessee schools ranked in the top 25 schools in the state.
Williamson County Schools ranks top 5 in the state, according to Niche
Williamson County Schools ranks top 5 in the state, according to Niche
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Niche, a market leader that connects colleges and schools with students and families, released their 2024 rankings of schools.

Niche ranked 121 Tennessee schools. Of the 121, Williamson County Schools ranked top three overall among school districts in the state.

Five other Middle Tennessee school districts cracked the top 25 including:

  • Wilson County School District ranked at No. 12
  • Rutherford County Schools ranked at No. 13
  • McKenzie Special School District ranked at No. 14
  • Sumner County Schools ranked at No. 17
  • Putnam County School District ranked at No. 21

The schools are ranked based on an analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education, according to Niche.

“Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more,” Niche’s website states. “SAT/ACT scores have been removed from this year’s rankings to reflect a general de-emphasis on test scores in the college admissions process.”

Williamson County Schools was ranked A+ for its academics, and received A’s for the following categories:

  • Teachers
  • Clubs & activities
  • Sports
  • College Prep
  • Administration

According to Niche, the school district has 41,954 students in grades K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 16 to 1. According to state test scores, 58% of students are at least proficient in math and 59% in reading, Niche reported.

Additionally, Williamson County ranks top 5 of 121 for the best school districts for athletics in Tennessee.

For more information on the rankings, click here.

