Middle Tennessee school district ranked among top 5 in state, report says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Niche, a market leader that connects colleges and schools with students and families, released their 2024 rankings of schools.

Niche ranked 121 Tennessee schools. Of the 121, Williamson County Schools ranked top three overall among school districts in the state.

Five other Middle Tennessee school districts cracked the top 25 including:

Wilson County School District ranked at No. 12

Rutherford County Schools ranked at No. 13

McKenzie Special School District ranked at No. 14

Sumner County Schools ranked at No. 17

Putnam County School District ranked at No. 21

The schools are ranked based on an analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education, according to Niche.

“Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more,” Niche’s website states. “SAT/ACT scores have been removed from this year’s rankings to reflect a general de-emphasis on test scores in the college admissions process.”

Williamson County Schools was ranked A+ for its academics, and received A’s for the following categories:

Teachers

Clubs & activities

Sports

College Prep

Administration

According to Niche, the school district has 41,954 students in grades K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 16 to 1. According to state test scores, 58% of students are at least proficient in math and 59% in reading, Niche reported.

Additionally, Williamson County ranks top 5 of 121 for the best school districts for athletics in Tennessee.

For more information on the rankings, click here.

