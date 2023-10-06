Man convicted of killing Stewart Co. bus driver released from prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jason Clinard, who shot and killed a Stewart County bus driver in 2005, has been released from prison.

Clinard was 14 -years-old when he shot and killed Joyce Gregory during her morning bus route. The shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. on March 2, 2005, on a road just outside Cumberland City. Clinard was later convicted after the case was moved from juvenile court to circuit court. He was sentenced to serve life in prison.

Clinard appealed the verdict in federal court on whether he should have been tried as an adult. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered that a new juvenile transfer hearing be held for Clinard because of ineffective representation.

U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw issued an order on Sept. 18 stating that Clinard, who is now 32, should not have been transferred to adult court and ordered him released from custody.

“And although there are reasonable grounds to believe Clinard committed the delinquent act as alleged, Clinard is not committable to an institution for the developmentally disabled or mentally ill, and the interests of the community do not require that Clinard be put under legal restraint or discipline. Consequently, the State of Tennessee’s petition to transfer Clinard to adult court is denied,” Crenshaw wrote in the order.

Crenshaw also vacated Clinard’s conviction and sentence for first-degree premeditated murder.

