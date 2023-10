Making the Soul Waffle with SupperClub on Belcourt

1 Waffle

Cornbread (can use box if making at home)

4 Whole Chicken Wings, fried

5 oz. Macaroni & Cheese

6 oz. Honey Collard Greens

MAKE CORNBREAD MIX BASED ON INSTRUCTIONS ON BOX, THEN SET ASIDE.



IN A MEDIUM PAN, SWEAT VEGETABLES IN BUTTER UNTIL TENDER. REMOVE FROM HEAT.



LAY OUT COOKED VEGETABLES ON A SHEET PAN TO COOL.



ADD VEGETABLES TO CORNBREAD MIX AND REFRIGERATE FOR 1 HOUR.



PREHEAT WAFFLE IRON.



COOK WAFFLE UNTIL GOLDEN BROWN.



TOP THE WAFFLE WITH MACARONI & CHEESE, THE VEGETABLES AND CHICKEN WINGS