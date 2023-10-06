‘Little Amal’ visits Nashville to bring awareness to refugees searching for a home

The 12-foot-tall puppet is on a two-month journey across the United States.
Little Amal is walking around the U.S. to help bring a voice to refugees searching for a home.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, was at Centennial Park on Thursday.

She’s walking around the United States and her group hopes she can bring a voice to refugees searching for a home.

“There are people out there who are fleeing and looking for homes, and when we can have the opportunity to create a space for home, that we can do that,” said Amal Walks Across America Project Director Shabaz Ujima.

The group is raising money for the Amal Fund which supports refugees and displaced children.

After Thursday’s visit in Nashville, Little Amal will be in Chattanooga on Saturday. She will end her walk through the U.S. on Nov. 5 in San Diego before visiting Mexico.

Click for information about Amal Walks Across America.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Authorities find 12 missing kids during ‘Operation Music City Missing’
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man drinks 4 Four Lokos, destroys gate, forces airfield shutdown at BNA, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Baby death investigation underway in Westmoreland
More than $50K in Gucci merch damaged, thieves steal thousands more from Green Hills Mall
More than $50K in Gucci merch damaged, thieves steal thousands more from Green Hills Mall
This hammerhead worm was found in Grundy County.
Hammerhead worms can ruin your garden. They’re in Tennessee

Latest News

Jason Clinard was released from state custody after a federal judge vacated his murder...
Man convicted of killing Stewart Co. bus driver released from prison
The suspect was found in a fetal position with a smell of alcohol, police said.
Man facing charges for assaulting deputy
The shovel-headed garden worms are a predator of earthworms and could potentially harm plants.
Hammerhead worms spotted in the Midstate
Golfers will soon be back to hitting the green once again at Percy Warner Gold Course in...
Percy Warner Golf Course reopens after renovations