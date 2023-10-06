‘Little Amal’ visits Nashville to bring awareness to refugees searching for a home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, was at Centennial Park on Thursday.

She’s walking around the United States and her group hopes she can bring a voice to refugees searching for a home.

“There are people out there who are fleeing and looking for homes, and when we can have the opportunity to create a space for home, that we can do that,” said Amal Walks Across America Project Director Shabaz Ujima.

The group is raising money for the Amal Fund which supports refugees and displaced children.

After Thursday’s visit in Nashville, Little Amal will be in Chattanooga on Saturday. She will end her walk through the U.S. on Nov. 5 in San Diego before visiting Mexico.

