Green Hills Malls combatting high-end store thefts, after two in less than a month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two groups of people stole nearly a combined $100,000 worth of items from two high-end retailers at the Mall at Green Hills in September, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

At least two police vehicles could be seen at the mall Friday, Oct. 6, along with additional security out front of the Gucci and Louis Vuitton stores.

Police are looking for four people who stole around $40,000 in merchandise from the Louis Vuitton store on Sept. 14. A fifth person involved in the crime, was tackled and caught by mall security, police said.

Then on Sept. 29, three people stole more than $50,000 worth of merchandise from the Gucci store.

Norah Buikstra, General Manager of the Mall at Green Hills sent a statement to WSMV4, reading:

“The safety and security of our customers and employees is our top priority. Organized retail crime is a challenge all over the country right now and we know that our police, in partnership with malls and other retailers, are working diligently to bring this to an end in Nashville. To ensure an effective partnership with the local PD, we do not comment on ongoing police investigations, but we fully support and commend the efforts of the police.”

In the Gucci store robbery, Metro Police say one of the suspects pepper sprayed the store, causing an additional $50,000 worth of damage to Gucci merchandise.

“Definitely concerning, especially when we’re approaching the holidays. You hear these things kind of tick up a little bit around the holidays, and you want to go to the mall you want to take your kids, you want to feel safe,” Green Hills shopper Allison Lechleiter said.

Surveillance cameras at the mall were able to capture clear images of several of the suspects. If you recognize them, contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. A cash reward is offered.

