Grand Ole Opry celebrates 98 years with star-studded concert weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating its 98th year in 2023 with a star-studded celebration concert weekend from Oct. 4-7.

“It’s been 98 years of country’s biggest stars taking country’s biggest stage here at the Grand Ole Opry. Naturally, we have some big things planned. Prepare for birthday-level lineups featuring our favorite women of country, star-studded surprises, and plaza parties happening Oct. 4 - Oct. 7,” the Grand Ole Opry said.

Bill Anderson, Gary Mule Deer, Charles Esten, Sara Evans and more will be performing at the Grand Ole Opry.

The Opry is offering a Birthday Package available for purchase:

A ticket to the Opry show on Oct. 7

Access to an exclusive matinee acoustic performance & interview with Chapel Hart on Oct. 7

A ticket to the Daytime Tour on Oct. 7

A special Opry Picnic Lunch on Oct. 7

An exclusive OPRY: Celebrates 98! poster

