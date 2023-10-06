First Alert Forecast: Weekend Fall Chill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

A few showers linger in parts of the Mid State this morning, mainly east of I-65, but most of that rain will taper off by the time we get to the start of our afternoon. The sky will clear for some good sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70s today.

Get ready for our first chilly night of the season with temperatures dropping into the 40s across the Mid State by tomorrow morning.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday will be a cool and breezy fall day with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s across most of the Mid State. However, I wouldn’t be totally surprised to see a couple of higher elevations have a tough time getting out of the 50s. The wind will gust near 20 mph at times, but at least we’ll have good sunshine through the afternoon.

Saturday night we’ll see temperatures drop into the lower 40s, but some areas in the Plateau could end up in the 30s and even see a little patchy frost by Sunday morning. Sunday will stay cool, but it won’t be a breezy with highs in the mid 60s again.

NEXT WEEK

We’ll warm things up again next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday and back near if not into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Forecast for much of next week is looking dry.

