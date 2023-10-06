First Alert Forecast: Blast of autumn air this weekend

Much warmer weather will develop by the middle of next week.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Areas of frost are likely Sunday morning, primarily east of I-65. The coldest valleys near the Cumberland Plateau may drop to freezing.

THIS WEEKEND:

A chilly northwest breeze will increase tonight, funneling colder air into Middle Tennessee. Temperatures will quickly tumble through the 60s, into the 50s, and bottom out in the 40s by first thing Saturday morning.

Saturday will turn partly cloudy and remain breezy. We’ll have highs in the low-mid 60s during the afternoon.

Even colder weather will settle in Saturday night into Sunday morning. By sunrise Sunday, patchy frost will form along and east of I-65, especially. However a few spots of frost may also develop west of the interstate. Some of the coldest valleys near the Cumberland Plateau may even drop to freezing.

Frost will form over much of eastern Middle Tennessee especially on Sunday morning.
Frost will form over much of eastern Middle Tennessee especially on Sunday morning.(WSMV)

Sunday afternoon looks pleasant with less wind than on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s in Nashville.

NEXT WEEK:

A few clouds will return on Monday. There could even be a sprinkle or isolated shower over eastern Middle Tennessee.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny and beautiful.

Much warmer weather with then take shape for Wednesday and Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely next Friday with our next cold front. Behind that front, very cool weather will take over again for next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

