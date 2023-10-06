Clarksville Police searching for Dollar General robbery suspect

Detectives are asking people who live near where the robbery happened to review their security cameras.
Clarksville Police Car
Clarksville Police Car(Clarksville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is looking for man who allegedly robbed a Dollar General on Thursday night.

Around 9:12 p.m. Oct. 5th, police were called to 927 Tracy Lane for reports of an aggravated robbery.

Police said a man dressed in all black and wearing a mask entered the store, showed a gun and robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then ran away toward Tracy Lane.

Police say the man is 6′1″ and weighs between 185 to 200 pounds.

“Detectives are asking for anyone who lives in the immediate area to review their security cameras and see if they see the suspect or anything suspicious around the 9:00-9:30 p.m. time frame,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clarksville police at 931-648-0656.

