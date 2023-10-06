Baby, toddler left alone for hours; Two charged

The children were found in soiled diapers and dirty clothes, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother and her boyfriend were charged with child neglect after they left two young children unattended in an apartment for hours, according to an arrest report.

On Thursday, around 12:31 p.m., officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were called to the Haynes Garden Apartments on Whites Creek Pike after a neighbor reported seeing a toddler inside an apartment left unattended for hours, according to the report.

When officers arrived, they said they found the toddler in the window and knocked on the door to the apartment. Police didn’t get a response until the toddler opened the door, according to the report. Once police were inside, they found not only the toddler, but also a baby.

According to the report, both the 2-year-old and the 4-year-old had soiled diapers. A DCS employee told police that one of the diapers was so full that it was falling down the juvenile’s legs, according to the report. In addition to the diapers, both the children were in dirty clothes, according to the report.

DCS also stated the apartment was extremely dirty.

The neighbor who noticed the unattended children said she saw the toddler standing in the window around 8 a.m. After seeing the child, she noticed the parents’ vehicles were not in the parking lot, according to the report. The neighbor also tried to knock on the door but didn’t get a response. After not seeing any adults at the apartment throughout the morning, the neighbor ended up reporting the unattended child to DCS, according to the report.

Shortly after police arrived at the apartment, Raymon Harris showed up and said he left the children in the apartment for an hour, according to the report. However, Harris later admitted to a DCS employee that he left the children in the apartment in the morning after he had dropped off other kids at the bus stop. He said the children’s mother, Minesha White, texted him she was almost at the apartment, according to the report. Harris said he went back to the apartment after that, police said.

White showed up shortly after and explained to police she left the children in the care of her boyfriend, Harris, according to the report.

Police reviewed the messages on their phones which indicated both parties knew the children were home alone, according to the report.

After reviewing surveillance footage from the apartment complex, police said it showed White leaving at 5:30 a.m. and Harris leaving the apartment at 7:30 a.m., but not returning.

Both Harris and White were taken into custody and charged with child neglect. DCS took the children to a family member of White.

