ACLU sues city of Murfreesboro over anti-LGBTQ ordinance preventing BoroPride

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee (ACLU), among others, is suing the City of Murfreesboro over a new anti-drag ordinance and local policy that’s preventing BoroPride.

The ACLU said they’re filing this suit on behalf of the Tennessee Equality Project (TEP), founder and host of the annual BoroPride Festival.

“The lawsuit was filed after the Murfreesboro mayor and city manager engaged in a yearlong, concerted anti-LGBTQ+ campaign to chill TEP and Murfreesboro residents’ protected speech and expression, culminating in the city establishing an official policy prohibiting the issuance of permits to TEP; discriminatorily and unconstitutionally denying TEP’s request for a permit for 2023 BoroPride; and implementing a sweeping and vague ordinance designed to censor any LGBTQ+ speech or conduct within the Murfreesboro community or from TEP. This ordinance has already been utilized to ban multiple LGBTQ+ books from Murfreesboro public libraries,” the ACLU said.

The suit alleges that the city is seeking to restrict protected speech and expression due to a disagreement with its content, message and messenger. Additionally, it alleges the city’s ordinance is a violation of the First Amendment.

“BoroPride celebrates the growing and vibrant LGBTQ+ community in the Murfreesboro area,” said TEP executive director, Chris Sanders. “Being able to hold our events in public spaces on the same terms as any other group is the basic fairness that we seek.”

The suit is seeking for the court to find the city’s ordinance unconstitutional and stop Murfreesboro from enforcing its denial of future event permits applied for by the TEP. You can find the suit by clicking here.

