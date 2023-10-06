14-year-old arrested for allegedly bringing stolen gun to Nashville high school football game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 14-year-old Stratford High School student has been charged after allegedly carrying a stolen gun at a high school football game Thursday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the student is charged with carrying a gun on school property and possession of a stolen firearm after he was seen behaving suspiciously at a football game.

A school administrator believed the student had a gun and saw him walk behind the concession stands. The administrator followed the student, who eventually left the area.

Police said that’s when the admin recovered a loaded 9-millimeter handgun that had been reported stolen.

“After consultation with Juvenile Court, the student was taken into custody today at his residence,” MNPD said.

