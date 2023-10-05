White House sending Tennessee $1.28 billion for roads, bridges

“Long-needed major improvements are coming to America’s network of roads, bridges, and highways.”
THP reported eight deaths last 4th of July weekend, with three being related to drivers under the influence.(WVLT)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is set to receive more than $1.2 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law for roads, bridges and more, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

The $1.28 billion is allocated to the Volunteer State in Fiscal Year 2024 for 12 programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements, as well as workforce development to support these investments.

The funds will go directly to the state, which will allow Tennessee to use the money to continue to rebuild roads and bridges.

“Long-needed major improvements are coming to America’s network of roads, bridges, and highways,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Thanks to President Biden, we are proud to deliver funding to modernize roads and bridges across America--strengthening our supply chains, creating good-paying jobs, and connecting Americans to every corner of this country.”

Below is where the funds will be going in Tennessee:

  • National Highway Performance Program: $641,415,017
  • Surface Transportation Block Grant: $312,039,738
  • Highway Safety Improvement Program: $67,283,600
  • Railway-Highway Crossings Program: $5,449,799
  • Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program: $41,991,060
  • Metropolitan Planning: $6,597,871
  • National Highway Freight Program: $30,490,016
  • Carbon Reduction Program: $27,823,543
  • PROTECT Formula Program: $31,637,363
  • National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program: $18,815,036
  • Appalachian Development Highway System: $15,405,516
  • Bridge Formula Program: $80,654,726

“These historic investments in American infrastructure give States the flexibility they need to determine how to allocate funds for a range of transportation projects such as improving safety for all road users, replacing aging bridges, and reducing carbon emissions,” Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt said. “This funding will allow States to continue the important work of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that is making our infrastructure safer and more efficient for the millions of Americans who rely on it to get to school, work, and other important destinations every day.”

