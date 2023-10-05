Video captures Midtown car break-ins; Gun stolen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Surveillance cameras captured thieves breaking into cars parked in Midtown Tuesday night.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the 200 block of Louis Avenue, State Street, and Elliston Street where they discovered 12 burglarized vehicles. Police said thieves got away with a handgun, a camera, and its accessories after going through the cars.

Sunny St. James comes to Cafe Coco on Louise Avenue often.

“It’s a place where musicians and comics come and hang out for open stage,” said St. James.

She was surprised to find out cars were broken into in the area because she said it’s a busy business where people are always going in and out.

“The fact that we’re always sitting on the patio and, you know, we interact with the people outside all the time, for something like that to happen right under your nose is alarming,” said St. James.

So far this year, 934 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville and 18 were taken from cars just last week. Of the 1,193 guns stolen in Davidson County so far this year, nearly 80% were taken from automobiles, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Andrew Wooten works at the café and said they saw broken glass along the sidewalk Wednesday afternoon.

“Just knowing that something like this happening right outside like, literally, outside of the front doors is kind of concerning,” Wooten said.

“Just don’t leave your personal belongings and valuables inside the car,” said neighbor Amer Azilan.

Police said cars are easy targets because keys are left inside most of the time.

Police have not identified any suspects.

