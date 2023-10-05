Two young girls missing out of Columbia

By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for two young girls.

Police are searching for 7-year-old Rebecca Garcia and 9-year-old Alexia Garcia.

Both Rebecca and Alexia were last seen on Wednesday near Denham Avenue.

Alexia is 4′3″ tall and weighs around 60 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Rebecca is 4′ tall and weighs about 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, rose colored pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information as to where they may be is asked to contact Columbia police at 931-388-2727.

