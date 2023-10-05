‘Tragic’: Neighbor remembers baby found dead in Westmoreland home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 20-month-old baby after he was found dead at a home in Westmoreland. A neighbor said she can’t believe the little boy who lived next door to her is now dead.

The home off Highway 52 is where neighbors said kids would play. One of them was Liam Wade Saddler. His swing sits in the front yard with his name and date of birth, but it’s one he won’t sit in again.

Saddler was only born last January, but his yard was his playground, according to his next-door neighbor, Carol. She still can’t believe she won’t see him out there again. On the porch, where Hot Wheels are scattered, is caution tape from Wednesday’s investigation.

But Carol said what took place before the TBI was called happened while she was asleep.

“Well, I was taking a nap, so I sort of got up after it was all started,” she said. “Of course, I keep my door locked all the time.”

Other neighbors nearby said they heard gunshots Wednesday afternoon, but that’s not uncommon for the area. Carol said next door, the family was quiet.

“But hearing fighting or yelling, I never heard,” she said.

While the TBI is investigating how Saddler died, Carol knows going forward she won’t see her little neighbor running around the yard they shared.

“Everybody’s business is their business,” she said. “But that is tragic. If that is what happened, that is tragic.”

Right now, the TBI has limited information available to disclose because of the ongoing investigation. When more information is released, WSMV4 will provide updates.

