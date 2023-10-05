This is why nursing schools are turning away thousands of applicants amid a major shortage

Many nursing schools are reportedly not being able to accept hundreds of new students.
Many nursing schools are reportedly not being able to accept hundreds of new students.(Canva | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At a time when thousands of nurses are on strike to protest staffing shortages, many nursing schools are not able to accept hundreds of new students.

Not only is there a shortage of nurses in clinical settings, but there is also a problem with having enough nursing professors to teach them.

According to the American Association of Colleges of Nurses, more than 78,000 qualified applicants were turned away last year.

Even in schools that have enough nursing faculty members, there are often not enough clinical placements for existing students.

In hospitals, preceptors who train new nurses have strict limits on how many students they can supervise at a time.

Aggravating the existing shortage, many nurses were reportedly burned out during the pandemic and left the profession entirely.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports it is putting more than $26 million into an effort to train more nursing faculty to help address the problem.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Why is the Harpeth River red?
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Baby death investigation underway in Westmoreland
2 killed in Pulaski crash after 20-year-old runs red light, THP says
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man drinks 4 Four Lokos, destroys gate, forces airfield shutdown at BNA, police say
Study: Middle Tennessee city ranked among best small cities in America

Latest News

15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine,...
Biden administration is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants as arrivals grow
Because of a shortage of EMTs, Volunteer State is now preparing several Gallatin High students...
High school students recruited as EMTs
Video shows airport police admitting the dog “just reached over and got her.”
Teacher claims security dog attacked her at BNA
The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen made a public statement Wednesday condemning neo-Nazis...
Neo-Nazis show up at Franklin mayoral forum