Teens apprehended after pursuit, deployed spike strips

The two 14-year-olds ran from police after their car became disabled.
Teens caught in alleged stolen car.
Teens caught in alleged stolen car.(Mt. Juliet Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers in an alleged stolen vehicle were apprehended by officers in Mt. Juliet after a brief pursuit, according to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

Officers found the Hyundai Elantra, which was reportedly stolen on Oct. 3, and attempted to stop it on Central Pike near Mt. Juliet Road on Wednesday night. Police said a brief pursuit ensued, but they were able to disable the vehicle with spike strips.

The 14-year-old occupants fled the vehicle and were eventually apprehended by police. The teenagers were found with marijuana and burglary tools, according to MJPD.

