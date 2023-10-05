TBI: Child death investigation underway in Sumner Co.

Agents are investigating the death of a child who was found at a home in Westmoreland.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation into the death of a child at a home in Westmoreland is underway, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said agents responded to investigate the death of a child found at a home in the 10000 block of Highway 52 in Westmoreland. The agency said the investigation is in its early stages and remains ongoing.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

