TBI: Baby death investigation underway in Westmoreland

Agents are investigating the death of a baby who was found at a home in Westmoreland.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation into the death of a 20-month-old at a home in Westmoreland is underway, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Wednesday, TBI said agents responded to investigate the death of a baby found at a home in the 10000 block of Highway 52 in Westmoreland. The agency said the investigation is in its early stages and remains ongoing.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

